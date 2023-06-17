UPSC EPFO Admit Cards Released At upsc.gov.in; Here's How To Download

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the admit cards for UPSC EPFO on June 14. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of UPSC at www.upsc.gov.in. The admit cards are released for the candidates who have applied for 577 vacancies for Enforcement Officer (EO), Accounts Officer (AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) posts.

Candidates will be required to fill in their registration or roll numbers to access their admit cards.

UPSC EPFO 2023: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Go to www.upsc.gov.in, the official website of UPSC.

Step 2: Navigate to the homepage and select the “Admit Cards" option. Click on the link labelled “Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and/or Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner, EPFO, 2023."

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you need to enter your login details. Choose either the Registration ID or Roll Number option and provide the corresponding information. Then, submit the details.

Step 4: After submitting the login details, the UPSC EPFO 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card to your device by clicking on the appropriate download button or icon.

Step 6: It is recommended to take a printout of the admit card for future reference.