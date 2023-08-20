UPSC GK Capsule: From China Extending Help to Sri Lanka to Gang Violence in Haiti, Highlights of This Week

Recruitment exams are held annually by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for a range of Group A and Group B positions in the government. The Commission’s most prestigious and competitive exam is the Civil Services Examination. This year’s Civil Services Mains exam will begin on September 15.

Most employment assessments require candidates to pass with a passing grade in general knowledge and current affairs. Therefore, for candidates, it’s important to remain updated with the latest current affairs for any competitive exam, including the UPSC, SBI bank PO, and others. Such significant assessments will be difficult to pass without appropriate preparation.

To help candidates prepare for their next recruitment exams, we have compiled a summary of this week’s key news events.

China Extends Help To Sri Lanka To Address Debt Issues

China is most likely to help out Sri Lanka with the debt issues that the island nation is dealing with. China is Sri Lanka’s largest bilateral creditor and will try to assist Sri Lanka as the nation must finalise the restructuring of $41 Billion in external and internal debt by September. If Sri Lanka fails to finalise the restructuring, it wouldn’t be considered for the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) first review. The $2.9 Billion bailout that the country received in March will be IMF’s first review subject which is scheduled this year from September 11 to 19. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that China is always Sri Lanka’s dependable strategic partner and that China appreciates Sri Lanka’s continued friendship with China and its support of China on matters pertaining to China’s vital interests.

Pakistan Appoints Kashmiri Separatist Yasin Malik’s Wife As Special Advisor To Caretaker PM

Anwaarul Haq Kakar, Pakistan’s recently appointed caretaker Prime Minister, has chosen Mishal Hussain Malik, the jailed separatist Yasin Malik’s wife, as a special advisor. This has drawn sharp reactions from the ruling BJP in India. The saffron party reiterated its claim that Pakistan harbours terrorists who attack India. Malik was one of the five Special Advisors to the Prime Minister (SAPM) listed after President Arif Alvi swore in the 19-member caretaker Cabinet at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the presidential house. Mishal, a Pakistani national and Malik’s wife was chosen as Kakar’s special advisor on women empowerment and human rights. A special advisor assists the Prime Minister on important issues in their area of expertise.

Kyiv To Get F-16 fighter jets As US Allows Netherlands, Denmark To Send Theirs

Kyiv applauded the US decision on Friday to permit the Netherlands and Denmark to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets after its pilots had received the necessary training. The respected rights group Sakharov Centre was shut down in Russia, and the government also announced new international penalties against Sakharov Center’s foreign detractors. Russian forces also eliminated Ukrainian drones early on Friday that had been aiming at Moscow and the Black Sea Fleet. An official from the US State Department in Washington claimed that Denmark and the Netherlands had received “formal assurances" about the jet transfer.

High-Level Meetings Between India, UK Next Week On Free Trade Agreement

The progress of negotiations for the planned Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the UK would be discussed at a high-level meeting of ministers and top officials next week. The discussions are significant because the FTA negotiations between the two nations are at a turning point. Additionally, bilateral meetings will be held with the official teams of the European Union (EU) and Canada, according to Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal. The two-day Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting (TIMM) in Jaipur is the reason these teams are travelling. It will start on August 24.