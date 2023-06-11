UPSC GK Capsule: From Cyclone Biparjoy To Canada Wildfires, Know Major Events Of The Week

From UPSC Civil Services to SSC recruitment exams, from college admissions to group discussions, general knowledge questions mark a significant part of almost every exam. For candidates preparing to crack an exam or those who need to get their news in a compact form, News18 offers a weekly column - GK Capsule. While we provide you a weekly news wrap, to get more information on a specific topic or an exam, reach out at @news18dotcom.

From a train accident being averted in Jharkhand to Indian students protesting in Canada, this week, we witnessed some of the worldwide significant events that will soon be mentioned in the book of current affairs. Hence, it becomes highly important for us to stay updated. It is also one of the most crucial components of many employment or admission test. So, in order to assist you, we have gathered the most important news stories from the past week.

Advertisement

Cyclone Biparjoy

The Indian Meteorological Department had said that a severe cyclonic storm is expected to intensify on Saturday i.e. June 10 and will move north-northeastwards during the next 24 hours. As a precaution, the NDRF is sending one team each to Porbandar, Gir-Somnath, and Valsad in Gujarat. Additionally, the IMD warned against fishing in the waters along the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep. Bangladesh has given the name “Biparjoy" to this year’s first cyclone in the Arabian Sea. The name is Bengali for “disaster" or “calamity".

Advertisement

Major Train Accident Averted in Jharkhand Days After Odisha Train Collision

Advertisement

On June 6, the New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express (train number 22812) was going through Bokaro, Jharkhand, in the evening when a tractor smashed into a railway gate close to the Santhaldih railway crossing, preventing a serious train accident, a railway official said. The incident occurred at the Santhaldih railway crossing near Bhojudih Railway Station. The tractor got stuck between the railway track and the gate. The gateman has been suspended while the tractor has been seized.

Advertisement

Indian Students in Canada Stage Protest Fearing Deportation

Advertisement

Dozen Punjabi students who fell for false admissions fraud are protesting against Canadian government deportation orders. According to the Times Of India, the Canadian authorities are reportedly keeping an eye on close to 700 Indian students. Due to suspicions that they were admitted using “bogus offer letters," which they believe were a scam run by travel brokers back home, these students have taken to the streets in Canada in an effort to avoid being deported. Students have gathered outside the Canada Border Service Agency ( CBSA) headquarters on Airport Road in Mississauga since May 29.