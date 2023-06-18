UPSC GK Capsule: From G20 Agriculture Ministers Meet To Elon Musk’s Brain Chip, Know Major Events Of This Week

From UPSC Civil Services to SSC recruitment exams, from college admissions to group discussions, general knowledge questions mark a significant part of almost every exam. For candidates preparing to crack an exam or those who need to get their news in a compact form, News18 offers a weekly column - GK Capsule. While we provide you a weekly news wrap, to get more information on a specific topic or an exam, reach out at @news18dotcom.

A lot has happened this week and the main headlines were the G20 Agriculture Ministers Meet to Elon Musk’s Brain Chip Firm Neuralink. Candidates who are preparing for any recruitment exam this year should not miss out on the breaking news and happenings from around the world. The general knowledge section has become a mandatory part of competitive entrance exams. So, we have listed down this week’s news from all around the world, with important events briefly explained.

Union Agri Minister Meets Officials from UK, US at G20 Agri Ministers Event

At the ongoing G20 Agriculture Ministers Meet on June 16, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had bilateral discussions with representatives from the US, UK and other member nations. They discussed methods to improve collaboration with them for the overall growth of the agriculture sector. During the meeting, Tomar stated that India and the US share democratic ideals and also have common interests in a number of areas.

Mizoram Govt Seeks Centre’s Help to Provide Relief Fund for Displaced People

The Mizoram government on June 16 requested the Centre to speed up the distribution of funds to provide help to more than 11,000 displaced people from the violence-hit Manipur. Through an official statement, the state government has sought Rs 10 crore as immediate relief for people who are currently staying at shelters in several parts of Mizoram, since the clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3.

Sukesh Chandrashekar Offers Rs 10 Crore Donation for Odisha Train Accident

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, an alleged conman detained in Delhi’s Mandoli jail in connection with Rs 200 crore money laundering case, has offered Rs 10 crore for the Odisha train accident. He requested the approval to make the contribution in a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, asserting that the amount is his “legit and taxed income".“The contribution is from my personal funds which is from my legitimate source of earning, which is, completely taxed, and the documentation along with returns filings shall be furnished along with the said demand draft of Rs Ten Crores (Rs 10,00,00,000)," the letter read.

Nirmala Sitharaman Chairs Meeting On Drive Against Fake Billing

On June 16, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a review meeting of the current drive against fake billing for Goods and Services Tax (GST) evasion. Sitharaman was informed about the actions being taken against fake registrations, during the meeting. About 11,140 such registrations have already been spotted and action has been initiated, Sitharaman was informed.