UPSC GK Capsule: From Gyanvapi Mosque Case To TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee's Questioning, News That Matter

From UPSC Civil Services to SSC recruitment exams, from college admissions to group discussions, general knowledge questions mark a significant part of almost every exam. For candidates preparing to crack an exam or those who need to get their news in a compact form, News18 offers a weekly column - GK Capsule. While we provide you a weekly news wrap, to get more information on a specific topic or an exam, reach out at @news18dotcom.

Keeping yourself updated with all the national and international events is very important, especially for the candidates who are gearing up for their recruitment exams this month. Current affairs or general knowledge is one of the most important sections to crack in any exam. To help those who are preparing for their upcoming tests, we have compiled a list of important news events of this week.

-Gyanvapi Mosque Case:

The Supreme Court of India deferred the implementation of the order on the “scientific survey", including carbon dating, of a “Shivling" which is said to have been found last year at the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi. A bench, headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, released notices on an appeal filed by the mosque management committee challenging the high court order. “Since the implications of the impugned order merit closer scrutiny, the implementation of the directions concerned in the order shall stand deferred till the next date," a three-judge bench also comprising Justices K V Vishwanathan and P S Narasimha said.

-PM Modi’s interview with Nikkei Asia:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating in the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Japan’s Hiroshima, spoke on a wide range of issues such as the Ukraine war, tension with China and Pakistan in an interview with Japanese publication Nikkei Asia. During the interview, PM Modi promised to amplify the voices and concerns of the Global South at the G7 summit. He also highlighted India’s role as a dependable partner in addressing global challenges.

The Kerala Story finds no takers in West Bengal:

No cinema hall in West Bengal has agreed to show The Kerala Story yet. Even after the Supreme Court has allowed screening of the movie, no cinema theatres have agreed to feature the controversial film that was earlier banned by the state government fearing “communal disturbances". Satadeep Saha, a distributor from West Bengal, recently told PTI that none of the single screens or multiplexes in the state are agreeing to show The Kerala Story. The Regional Head of Inox Amitabha Guha Thakurata reportedly said that they are waiting for (state) government’s formal orders.

-PM Modi assured Ukrainian President Zelensky to do ‘everything possible’ :

On the sidelines of G7 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. It was the first in person interaction between the two leaders. In the conversation, PM Modi said Ukraine is ‘ a very big issue’ for the world. To quote Modi, “I wish to assure you that India and I, in my personal capacity, will do whatever is possible to find a solution to this (conflict)," He further termed the conflict as issue of humanity rather than political or economic. Before in person meeting, PM Modi had a phone conversation with President Volodymyr Zelensky to take stock of the situation.

-TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee appears before CBI in school jobs scam case:

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee on May 20 appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at its Kolkata office, as part of the agency’s probe into the school jobs scam case. Banerjee came to the CBI office at Nizam palace at around 10.58 am amidst heavy security deployment in the area. As the CBI is probing the criminal aspect of the scam, the Enforcement Directorate is looking into the money-trail involved in the alleged loopholes in the recruitment in schools.