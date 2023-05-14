UPSC GK Capsule: From Karnataka Elections To Suryakumar Yadav’s 'Impossible' Six, Know Major Events Of This Week

From UPSC Civil Services to SSC recruitment exams, from college admissions to group discussions, general knowledge questions mark a significant part of almost every exam. For candidates preparing to crack an exam or those who need to get their news in a compact form, News18 offers a weekly column - GK Capsule. While we provide you a weekly news wrap, to get more information on a specific topic or an exam, reach out at @news18dotcom.

The UPSC CSE 2023 preliminary exam is scheduled on May 28 and candidates are gearing up for one of the most challenging recruitment exams in the country. To crack this exam, general awareness is one of the most important sections. So, reading up on current events might give you an advantage over other candidates. We have mentioned the top national and international events from this week briefly below.

Linda Yaccarino Named As New Twitter CEO

Former NBC Universal advertising chief Linda Yaccarino is Twitter’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The current chief executive Elon Musk made this announcement on Friday. “I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!" Musk said. “@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology," Elon Musk’s post read. Yaccarino was leading the role as the head of advertising at NBCUniversal for more than a decade.

Indian American Geeta Gupta Is US Ambassador for Global Women’s Issues

The United States (US) Senate has confirmed that Indian American Geeta Rao Gupta has been selected as the Ambassador at Large for Global Women’s Issues in the State Department. The Secretary’s office of Global Women’s Issue shared a tweet stating that they are looking forward to Gupta’s efforts to promote women’s and girls’ rights via US foreign policy. Gupta was confirmed by 51 to 47 votes by the United States Senate early this week.

Karnataka lection 2023

The Congress emerged victorious in the Karnataka elections grabbing over 130 seats in the 224-member assembly. A party needs 113 seats to form a government in the state. The ruling BJP managed to win just 65 seats. The Janata Dal (Secular), led by former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, won 19 seats. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai claimed responsibility for BJP’s defeat and said, “We take this result in our stride to come back in Lok Sabha elections."

Imran Khan’s Arrest

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been granted bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case by a division bench of the Islamabad High Court. The bail was granted a day after the Supreme Court termed Khan’s arrest from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises as “invalid and unlawful." Earlier this week, Khan was arrested in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case. He was handed over to the National Accountability Bureau for eight days of remand.

Suryakumar Yadav’s ‘Impossible’ Six

During the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, Suryakumar Yadav played a destructive 103-run knock in just 49 balls. The explosive batter exhibited some incredibly unorthodox power-hitting shots. The one that left several fans stunned was his six in the penultimate over against bowler Mohammed Shami. Former Australian cricketer-turned-commentator Tom Moody was in complete awe after Yadav’s shot. He asserted that he’s never seen something like it and called the shot “impossible".