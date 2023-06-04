UPSC GK Capsule: From Manipur Violence To Chandrayaan-3, Know Major Events Of This Week

From UPSC Civil Services to SSC recruitment exams, from college admissions to group discussions, general knowledge questions mark a significant part of almost every exam. For candidates preparing to crack an exam or those who need to get their news in a compact form, News18 offers a weekly column - GK Capsule. While we provide you a weekly news wrap, to get more information on a specific topic or an exam, reach out at @news18dotcom.

From Manipur violence to COVID-19 active cases decline, a lot has happened in the last few days. It is suggested that you stay updated on current events and news, especially if you are gearing up for any recruitment exam. General knowledge is one of the most important sections in many employment or admission exams. Therefore, to help you, we have listed the week’s most significant news stories, ranging from violence-hit Manipur to the new Director General of the Geological Survey of India, below:

Manipur Violence

On June 2, Manipur police informed that 140 weapons had been surrendered across the state in response to Union Minister Amit Shah’s appeal. This comes a day after the minister warned the miscreants and ordered them to surrender their guns to police since a “combing operation will begin tomorrow, forcing officers to take strict action." Amit Shah further declared that a judicial commission, which is led by a retired high court judge, will investigate the matter. The union minister was on a four-day visit to Manipur, where violence has erupted since May starting, in an attempt to restore peace.

Periodic Table Moved From Class 10 Textbooks

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released a clarification in response to significant complaints regarding the apparent removal of the periodic table from Class 10 textbooks. The topic has only been relocated to Class 11 textbooks, according to the council, as part of a rationalisation effort to lessen the burden on students in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other topics have been withdrawn or shifted around among different subjects by NCERT. The council has explained the causes for the Class 10 curriculum modification in a series of tweets.

Janardan Prasad appointed the new Director-General of GSI

One of India’s oldest agencies, the Geological Survey of India (GSI), has named Janardan Prasad as its new director general. Dr S Raju, who has held the position from May 2020, is replaced by Prasad in this role. Prasad is a geologist well-known for his vast mineral exploration work in Saurashtra and other regions of Gujarat. He began working for the 174-year-old scientific organisation at GSI Gandhinagar in 1988.

Chandrayaan-3 Reaches Launch Port

As the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft reached the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota for a proposed launch in July this year, Director of UR Rao Satellite Centre M Sankaran reported that the mood at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was “upbeat" and “apprehensive". “Every aspect of the mission has been looked at, particularly from the experience of Chandrayaan 2, and all possible precautions have been taken. The mood at ISRO is both upbeat as well as apprehensive," Sankaran said in an exclusive chat with News18.

India Records 288 New COVID-19 Cases; Active Tally Falls to 3,925

According to data published on Thursday by the Union Health Ministry, 288 new coronavirus infections have been reported in India, however, there are now 3,925 fewer active cases than there were three days ago (4,222). The data updated at 8 am observed that the death toll had grown to 5,31,872 with two deaths.