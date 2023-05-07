UPSC GK Capsule: From Neeraj Chopra’s Gold at Doha to King Charles’ Coronation, Know Major Events Of This Week

From UPSC Civil Services to SSC recruitment exams, from college admissions to group discussions, general knowledge questions mark a significant part of almost every exam. For candidates preparing to crack an exam or those who need to get their news in a compact form, News18 offers a weekly column - GK Capsule. While we provide you a weekly news wrap, to get more information on a specific topic or an exam, reach out at @news18dotcom.

Neeraj Chopra Bags Gold at Doha Diamond League

Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra clinched the gold medal at the Doha Diamond League 2023 on his first attempt at the Qatar Sports Club in Doha with a world-leading effort of 88.67m on Friday. His first throw was enough to help him get gold and with the top-place finish, the golden boy earned eight points from the first leg. Players who take part in the Diamond League are generally awarded points instead of medals. Additionally, the top eight athletes at the end of the league series then qualify for the Diamond League final. This year the final of the Diamond League will be conducted in Eugene on September 16 and 17.

CRPF directs Jawans to report to security camps amidst Manipur Violence

Violent clashes in Manipur have led to the death of a CoBRA commando. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has directed all its personnel hailing from the state to leave their home “immediately" and report to the nearest CRPF or Border Security Force (BSF) security camp with their respective family members. Security forces in Manipur have also been ordered to ensure all possible assistance to such personnel on priority. The violence first broke out in Torbung area in Churachandpur district on May 3 during the ‘Tribal Solidarity March’. The march was organised by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) to protest against the demand of Meiteis for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

IAF Steps In To Rescue 192 Indians From Sudan

The Indian Air Force (IAF) flew from Uttar Pradesh’s Hindon Airport on May 3 and rescued 192 Indian citizens who were stranded in the strife-torn African nation Sudan. This rescue act has become a one-of-a-kind non-stop operation, wherein the aircraft had to stop at Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah for a refuel. IAF flew its C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft out of Hindan-Jeddah-Sudan and finally landed in Ahmedabad safely. This challenging rescue operation lasted for approximately 24 hours without a single break.

EAM Jaishankar hit out at Pakistan Over Kashmir Issue at SCO Meet

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hit out at his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Goa asking him to “wake up and smell the coffee" over the remark on the abrogation of Article 370. Jaishankar reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and will" always be part of India.

Charles III Crowned as King of England

King Charles III has been officially crowned as king of England at Westminster Abbey on May 6. This marked the beginning of a new royal era and end to Charles’ seven-decade-long wait for the throne. The Archbishop of Canterbury placed the St. Edward’s crown during the two-hour service on the king’s head, after which the congregation happily cheered “God save the king." Following that King Charles III took his solemn oath to govern the people of the UK with “justice and mercy."

