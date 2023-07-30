UPSC GK Capsule: From Railway Lines in Leh to Financial Aid For Semiconductor Firms, Highlights of This Week

From UPSC Civil Services to SSC recruitment exams, from college admissions to group discussions, general knowledge questions mark a significant part of almost every exam. For candidates preparing to crack an exam or those who need to get their news in a compact form, News18 offers a weekly column - GK Capsule. While we provide you a weekly news wrap, to get more information on a specific topic or an exam, reach out at @news18dotcom.

New Railway Lines for Leh-Pathankot and Leh-Kargil-Srinagar Shelved

Due to low traffic forecasts, the proposed railway lines for Leh-Pathankot and Srinagar-Kargil have been cancelled, the Ministry of Railway informed the Lok Sabha this week. The Bilaspur-Manali-Leh new line project survey has been finished, and a thorough project report has been created. The survey estimates that the 664 km route between Pathankot and Leh would cost Rs 70,308 crore while the 480 km route from Srinagar would cost Rs 55,896 crore. However, the ministry refused to comment on the project’s present condition.

Japanese Foreign Minister Travels in Delhi Metro

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi visited the Delhi Metro system and even took a ride on Friday. He took the Yellow Line Metro from Central Secretariat to Chawri Bazaar. During his journey, he was joined by Hiroshi Suzuki, Japan’s Ambassador to India, and Amit Kumar Jain, Director (Operations and Services), DMRC, according to a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official. The journey culminated with a visit to the Patel Chowk Metro Museum.

Pakistan Making Another Attempt to Revive Separatist Movement in Kashmir: Sources

Pakistan is trying to resurrect the separatist movement in Kashmir by giving it the local form and face of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and Hurriyat Conference. Sources told CNN-News18 said Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence is keen to launch a “soft movement" following its failure to launch terror strikes in Kashmir. The ISI intends to launch the separatist movement before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and sources have cited the separatists’ severe financial shortage since 2017.

United States Announces $345 Million Military Aid Package For Taiwan

On July 28, the United States released a $345 million military aid package for Taiwan, with the goal of swiftly enhancing the island’s ability to withstand any prospective Chinese invasion. The package, which includes intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance technology as well as small weapons munitions, will be drawn from the United States’ own reserves, allowing it to be supplied on a shorter-than-usual timeframe.

French President Macron Visits Sri Lanka

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Sri Lanka on Friday for a brief visit, to the island nation, which is facing a challenging economic recovery. The French president was welcomed by his Sri Lankan counterpart, Ranil Wickremesinghe. Macron and Wickremesinghe were scheduled to meet at the airport to discuss economic recovery and the rule of law. With Beijing, the nation’s largest creditor, agreeing in March to reschedule its loan repayments, Macron was scheduled to speak with Wickremesinghe about the country’s debt restructuring.