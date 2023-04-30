UPSC GK Capsule: From Same-Sex Marriage To Indians Evacuated From Sudan, Know All Major Events Of This Week

From UPSC Civil Services to SSC recruitment exams, from college admissions to group discussions, general knowledge questions mark a significant part of almost every exam. For candidates preparing to crack an exam or those who need to get their news in a compact form, News18 offers a weekly column - GK Capsule. While we provide you a weekly news wrap, to get more information on a specific topic or an exam, reach out at @news18dotcom.

SC hearing on Same-sex Marriage

The Supreme Court of India heard arguments from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in the case looking for legal recognition of same-sex marriage. Mehta, who is appearing for the Centre told the Apex Court that arguments about freedom of sexual orientation and independence might be raised in the future. “Kindly visualise a situation five-year down the line, based on this very thing… a person is attracted to those who are mentioned in the degrees of prohibited relationship," he said. SC is currently hearing a batch of petitions which are seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages in the country.

PM Modi Approves Establishment of 157 Government Nursing Colleges

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, passed a new move on Friday to establish 157 government nursing colleges. The aim is to have around 15,700 nursing candidates graduating every year. With this, there will be an increase in the job prospects of nurses in the country. It will also improve the rural-urban imbalances in the health sector. These new government colleges will be co-located with the existing medical institutions that have been recognised by the Modi government since 2014.

Bail request by Manish Sisodia denied in Liquor Scam Case

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s bail request has been denied by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor scam case. The ex-deputy chief minister has now been sent to judicial custody till May 12. While denying bail to Sisodia, the special court’s judge MK Nagpal stated that the investigation is currently at such a stage wherein it doesn’t merit granting bail. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed the former Delhi deputy chief minister’s request for bail, asserting that the investigation is currently at a “crucial" stage.

SC orders Calcutta High Court to Reassign Bengal School Jobs Scam Case

The Supreme Court on April 28 put aside an order passed by a single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, directing the concerned Registrar General to show documents that have led to the transfer of the West Bengal school jobs scam case to a different judge. Days after voicing disapproval over Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s interview with a TV news channel where he opened up about the raging controversy, the Apex Court has asked the Acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court to reassign the West Bengal school jobs scam case to another judge soon.

PM Modi Inaugurates 91 FM Radio Transmitters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 91 frequency modulation (FM) transmitters across two union territories (UT) and 18 states. The objective behind it is to boost FM radio connectivity in the border regions as well as aspirational districts in India. These FM transmitters will play a key role by informing weather forecasts for agriculture and connecting the women’s self-help groups with new markets among others, the Prime Minister said at the event.

Indians Evacuated from Sudan via Operation Kaveri

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed that nearly 2400 Indians from strife-torn Sudan have been evacuated through its Operation Kaveri. Sharing details on its most recent evacuation, the ministry stated that about 300 passengers were evacuated by INS Sumedha from Port Sudan on board destined for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It was the 13th batch of Indians to be safely evacuated from Sudan.

