UPSC GK Capsule: Withdrawal Of Rs 2,000 Note To G20 Summit, Know Top Events Of This Week

Withdrawal Of Rs 2,000 Note

Earlier this week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to withdraw the Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation. RBI had also advised other banks to stop issuing Rs 2000 denomination banknotes with immediate effect. Since the announcement of the withdrawal, there has been a surge in the purchase of transport fuel, gold and silver jewellery. Notably, there is no panic buying and rushing to banks in large numbers as witnessed in 2016 during demonetisation.

India Reports 425 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Infections Tally Down

India saw a rise of 425 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, whereas the number of active cases has declined to 5,259 cases. As per the 8 AM data, the health ministry reported that the death toll has increased to 5,31,859 with three fatalities - including one death reconciled by Kerala. The active cases now include 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been reported at 98.80 per cent.

OpenAI Founder Sam Altman On ChatGPT And Job Losses

Sam Altman, the chief of OpenAI, which is the firm behind the massively popular ChatGPT bot, said that his company’s technology will not destroy the job market. He opened up seeking to calm fears among people since the arrival of artificial intelligence (AI). The CEO assured that AI will not wipe out whole sectors of the workforce through automation. “This idea that AI is going to progress to a point where humans don’t have any work to do or don’t have any purpose has never resonated with me," Altman said.

G20 Summit in Delhi

Centre plans to organise the mega G20 Leaders’ Summit in Delhi from September 9 to September 10. The government will be rolling out the red carpet at the Delhi airport with special lounges and hangars for at both the Terminal 3 and Palam Air Force station. The government will also be paying close attention to minute details such as multilingual designer menu cards for gala lunches and dinners; traditional attires for visiting world leaders and their spouses; drone swarm and fireworks at a special cultural show; and the “amalgamation of the theme of the G20 meeting as well as flavour of the participating country".

NITI Aayog Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the 8th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog on May 27. A total of eight chief ministers, all from states not ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), skipped the meeting where they discussed issues like health, skill development, women empowerment and infrastructure development among others. The apex body of NITI Aayog includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories, and numerous Union ministers. The Prime Minister is the chairperson of NITI Aayog.