Trends :TN 10th Re Exam ResultSchool ClosureUGC NET ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » UPSC Granted Options of Centre Change to Candidates Who Opted Imphal as Exam Centre: Govt

UPSC Granted Options of Centre Change to Candidates Who Opted Imphal as Exam Centre: Govt

The UPSC granted the option to candidates, who had chosen Imphal as the exam centre, to change and appear in Aizawl, Delhi, Dispur, Jorhat, Kohima, Kolkata and Shillong centres

Advertisement

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: July 31, 2023, 11:01 IST

New Delhi, India

Further, the candidates were also given options for change of centre of their preference anywhere in India, Singh added (Representative Image)
Further, the candidates were also given options for change of centre of their preference anywhere in India, Singh added (Representative Image)

The UPSC granted the option to candidates, who had chosen Imphal as the exam centre, to change and appear in Aizawl, Delhi, Dispur, Jorhat, Kohima, Kolkata and Shillong centres, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In a written reply, Singh informed the House that this option was provided in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023, which was held on May 28 and in the recruitment tests for Accounts Officer/Enforcement Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) in the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) held on July 2.

The UPSC granted an option to the candidates, who had opted for Imphal as an exam centre, to change and appear in any of the centres, viz. Aizawl, Delhi, Dispur, Jorhat, Kohima, Kolkata and Shillong, he said.

Advertisement

The minister said the Staff Selection Commission has three centres — Imphal, Churachandpur and Ukhrul — for conducting various exams in Manipur.

top videos
  • 'Rocky Aur Rani...' Grosses Rs 85 cr Worldwide | Saif, Sara Star Together | SRK's New 'Jawan' Song

    • However, for Multi-Tasking (Non-Tech.) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) Examination, 2022, the candidates of Manipur were provided with alternative options such as Aizawl, Kohima etc. in the northeast, he said.

    Further, the candidates were also given options for change of centre of their preference anywhere in India, Singh added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 31, 2023, 11:01 IST
    last updated: July 31, 2023, 11:01 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App