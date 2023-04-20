UPSC: Know The Last Date To Register For IES and ISS Exams

The Union Public Service Commission has invited applications for the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examinations 2023. Aspiring candidates can apply on the official website of UPSC, i.e- upsconline.nic.in. The last date to apply for this exam is May 9 (till 06:00 PM). After this date, no applications will be accepted unless the commission decides to extend the date.

Candidates who have already applied will be able to make changes from May 10 to May 16. According to the notification, the UPSC (IES/ISS) exams will be conducted from June 23. UPSC aims to fill up a total of 51 vacancies, of which 18 vacancies are for the Indian Economic Service and 33 for the Indian Statistical Service.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General, Other Backward Castes, and Economically Backward Sections have to pay a fee of Rs 200. Female candidates and those belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are exempted from this fee. Candidates from Persons with Benchmark Disabilities are also exempted from these charges.

Age Limit

The age limit should be 21-30 years as on August 1, 2023. Candidates from reserved categories will get relaxation in the upper age limit.

Educational Qualification

IES- Candidates applying for this examination should have a post-graduate degree in Economics or Applied Economics. They can also have a post-graduate degree in Business Economics or Econometrics.

ISS- Candidates applying for this exam should have a bachelor’s degree in Statistics, Mathematical Statistics, or Applied Statistics as one of the subjects. They can also have a master’s degree in Statistics, Mathematical Statistics, or Applied Statistics.

Selection Procedure

The commission will shortlist the candidates for IES/ISS based on a written test carrying a maximum of 1000 marks. A personality test will also be conducted carrying a maximum of 200 marks.

Steps to apply for the exam

Candidates need to visit the official website upsconline.nic.in

Then they will see 7 options. Among these options, candidates have to click on OTR (One Time Registration) for examinations of UPSC and online application.

Fill out the registration form, pay the fee, and upload the documents

Select the exam center and submit the form

Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

