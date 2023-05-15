UPSC CSE 2023: Last-minute Strategies to Ace the Civil Services Prelims Exam

Time is a precious commodity, and it can be the difference between success and failure in the UPSC Prelims, which is one of the most challenging examinations conducted in the country. As the exam is scheduled for May 23, 2023, utilising the time available is essential to making a massive difference in your performance on the day and acing the exam. Often time management and effective resource utilisation create a conundrum for the majority of students. So, here are a few essential tips to help you make the most of the last few days and succeed in the UPSC Prelims.

Make a study plan

Planning is a critical aspect of time management. So, the first step to time management in the last few days before appearing in the UPSC Prelims is to make an effective study plan. Before the exam, plan the topics to be covered and set realistic goals for each day. Include short breaks in your study plan to ensure you aren’t overwhelmed or burned out.

Prioritise your topics

Once the plan is made, aspirants should prioritise the topics they must cover. Please focus on the topics that you are weaker in and are more complex, then move on to the simpler ones and ensure to give them more attention. It will help you maximise your time and help you understand the concepts better, and save time.

Practice mock tests

Practising mock tests is a great way to prepare for the UPSC Prelims. Take as many mock tests as possible in the last few days before the exam. Through this habit, you will get used to the exam format and improve your performance over time.

Take short breaks

You should never miss taking short breaks between study sessions to relax and recharge. Take a 10-15-minute break, every two hours to ensure you aren’t overwhelmed. This way, you can focus on your studies more productively and for a longer time.

Get enough sleep

Getting enough sleep is essential for an enhanced mental and physical health. Make sure to get at least 8 hours of sleep every night to stay well-rested, energised, and ready for the exam.

Stay positive

Staying positive is essential throughout the preparation phase of the UPSC Prelims. Remind yourself of your hard work and the progress that you have made so far. Also, avoid negative thoughts and focus on what can be done rather than worrying about what cannot.

Eat healthy

Consuming healthy and nutritious food and drinking at least 3 litres of water daily should be a religiously followed lifestyle. Avoid junk food and choose light, healthy meals that provide adequate energy to stay focused and alert during the exam.

Seek help

Don’t be afraid to seek help if you struggle with any topics. Reach out to your peers or teachers for help with the topics you struggle to understand. It will support you in making the most of your time and ensure you are ready for the exam. Every aspirant is bestowed with exceptional capabilities. Have complete faith and confidence in those abilities and rigorously follow the tips laid out above, and work hard to achieve your dreams of succeeding in the UPSC Prelims examination.

Written By Mr. Sriram Srirangam, Founder & Director - Sriram’s IAS