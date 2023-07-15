UPSC Mains 2023: Delhi High Court Refuses To Stay Call For Applications

The Delhi High Court has refused to put a stay on the Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) decision to invite applications for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2023. Justice Chandra Dhari Singh denied a suit filed by several civil services aspirants and said that the application has been “dismissed". The application was made in a pending petition by 17 unsuccessful UPSC candidates demanding the answer key to the preliminary exam conducted earlier this year.

The petitioners’ counsel sought the postponement of the invitation to apply for the Mains application, arguing that otherwise their main case, which concerns the preliminary round of tests, will become infructuous. The Delhi High Court, however, stated verbally that the exam is crucial for “talented people" rather than those seeking writ petitions.

The application claims that by providing the form, the UPSC demonstrated “undue hastiness" to “subvert the process of law and justice and carry on its arbitrary practises in a covert manner". It further stated that the UPSC had “successfully" dismissed cases in the “past" due to them being “infructuous owing to non-compliance, the passage of time or change in circumstances".