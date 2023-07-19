UPSC Mains Exam 2023: Know Preparation Strategy, Format to Follow While Writing Answers

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to conduct the second stage of the Civil Services Examination, known as the Mains exam, on September 15. A total of 14,624 aspirants successfully cleared the preliminary exam this year. It was conducted on May 28. On June 12, the Commission announced the result of the Civil Service Preliminary Exam 2023.

Candidates who cleared the preliminary exam are eligible to appear for the UPSC Mains exam. The online registration process for the UPSC Mains will be open until 6:00 PM today, July 19. Aspirants can apply for it by visiting the official websites at upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Mains 2023: Strategy for Preparation

Advertisement

Current affairs should be given top priority when studying for the Mains exam. It is recommended that candidates should be well-versed in events from previous years as well. The UPSC Mains exam will be conducted in September this year, hence candidates are advised to prepare for current affairs from June 2021. They are also recommended to start with NCERT books and then go on to other resources.

UPSC Mains 2023: Structure of Answers on General Studies Paper 2

- Begin with an introduction and remember to write at least 3 to 5 lines. The introduction can be basic information about the topic. It is important to note that a one-liner is not a standard introduction.

- Coming to the second part of the answer which is the body. Candidates should provide good or rich content. The answers should be written in points or in short paragraphs. Candidates must avoid writing long paragraphs.

- Try to use facts from authentic government sources which will make your answer more comprehensive.

Advertisement

- You can also draw tree-diagram or flowcharts in the answers, as it can boost your score. Use it sensibly and only where it is required.

- When writing the last paragraph of your answer, end it on a positive note. The answer should have a forward-looking approach. Do not repeat any points from the introduction or body.

UPSC Mains 2023: Sources For Current Affairs

- Newspapers

- Economic and Political Weekly