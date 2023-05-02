UPSC NDA, NA 1 Result 2023 Declared At upsc.gov.in, How To Check

The UPSC has recently released the results for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) 1 exams for 2023. Aspirants who took the exam can now check their results on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. The results are in PDF format and contain the roll numbers of the qualified candidates who will move on to the interview round. The interview, or personality test, will be conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB). The UPSC NDA, NA 1 exam was conducted on April 16.

“Candidates with the under-mentioned Roll Nos. have qualified for interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for Admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 151st Course and for the 113rd Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January 2024," read UPSC’s official notice.

UPSC NDA, NA 1 Result 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Visit UPSC’s official website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘Written Result: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2023′.

Step 3: Soon after clicking on it, a PDF file will open.

Step 4: Press ‘Ctrl + F’ and search for your roll number on the shortlisted candidate’s list.

Step 5: Save and download the (UPSC NDA and NA 1 Result) PDF file.

Step 6: Keep a copy of it for further selection.

All successful applicants will have to register themselves on the Indian Army Recruiting website which is - joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of the declaration of NDA 1 result 2023. Once the registration process concludes, the NDA and NA aspirants will then be allotted the selection centres and date for the SSB interview. Detailed information on the SSB interview will be communicated on their registered email ID.

During the SSB interview, candidates are requested to submit their mandatory original certificates of age and educational qualification to the concerned official. The mark sheet of the applicant will be uploaded on the commission’s website within 15 days from the date of release of the final result post the SSB interviews and will remain on the main website for 30 days.

