UPSC Prelims 2023: Dos And Don'ts A Week Before The Exam

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is one of the most sought-after government exams in the country. The aspirants are leaving no stone unturned to crack this highly respected competitive examination. The UPSC prelims are scheduled for 28 May, less than a week from now. Given that the exams are extremely close, the students are understandably under a lot of stress and look forward to any guidance they can get.

The aspirants seek someone who has been through the struggle themselves and can tell them what to do and what not to do during the last few days before the examination.

Advertisement

During these times, Uttar Pradesh DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) Anjali Kataria has given out some crucial pointers to the candidates to prepare for the prelims. Firstly, let us familiarise ourselves with Anjali Kataria, who is a 2016 batch PPS officer from UP. She pursued her post graduation from Ambedkar University in Delhi after completing her graduation from the Hindu College, University of Delhi.

Moreover, she also holds a Bachelor of Science from the prestigious IIT Madras. It might further be exciting to know that she has attempted the UPSC Prelims not once, not twice, but six times. Her experience with the examination has come in handy as she used social media to give out key advice for the examination.

The DSP suggested that the candidates must keep a positive attitude a week before the examination. She further advised that the aspirants should focus only on their revision during this time. According to her, the candidates should not ignore CSAT and prepare it extremely well. Her tweet went something like this, “Next Sunday, 28th May, is #UPSCPrelims2023…Having given 6 #UPSC Prelims myself, I know very well that aspirants are under a lot of stress in the last week. In the last lap, it is important that you keep a positive attitude and stay focused on revision. And don’t ignore #CSAT at all."