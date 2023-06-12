UPSC Prelims Results 2023: Over 14,000 Candidates Eligible to Appear for Mains Exam

The Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) results have been announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The UPSC Preliminary Exam was held on Sunday, May 28, 2023. UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2023 will be accessible at www.upsc.gov.in. At least 14,624 candidates cleared the UPSC Prelims.

The UPSC main examination is scheduled for September 15, 2023. The Written Examination will consist of 9 traditional essay papers in the disciplines listed in sub-section (B) of Section II, two of which will be qualifying in nature.

The UPSC Information Brochure mentioned, “Candidates who obtain such minimum qualifying marks in the written part of the Civil Services (Main) Examination as may be fixed by the Commission at their discretion, shall be summoned by them for an Interview/Personality Test."

Where to check UPSC CSE Prelims 2023 Result

Upsc.gov.in

Upsconline.nic.in

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023: RESULT

https://www.upsc.gov.in/CSP2023_WR_Eng_12062023.pdf

Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2023 through CS(P) Examination 2023: RESULT

https://www.upsc.gov.in/IFS_2023_WR_En_120623.pdf

How to Download the UPSC Civil Service Exam 2023 Result

Visit the Union Public Service Commission’s official website at upsc.gov.in.

Navigate to the What’s New page.

Select “Result: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023" from the drop-down menu.

On the screen, a new webpage will appear.

The UPSC Prelims 2023 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the outcome and print it for future reference.

According to the results, 14624 students have been shortlisted for the next step of the selection process, the UPSC CSE Mains Exam. The UPSC IAS Mains Exam will be held on September 15, 2023. The exam was won by AGJA PRANAVKUMAR GOVINDBHAI.

UPSC CSE Preliminary Cutoff Marks

The UPSC Prelims Exam cutoff marks will be announced on the commission’s official website. Candidates are urged to continuously check the official website for the most recent cutoff information.

UPSC Cut Off 2023

General- 94±5

SC- 79±5

ST- 75±5