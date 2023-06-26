UPSC Recruitment 2023: Air Worthiness Officer To Public Prosecutor, Check All Vacant Posts

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has announced that the position of Air Worthiness Officer is open. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is currently accepting online applications through their official website upsconline.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates are encouraged to submit their applications before July 13.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 80 vacancies for the position. Candidates are advised to visit upsconline.nic.in for detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, age limit, vacancy details, pay scale, and more.

To access the notification containing further details, including the eligibility criteria, age limit, vacancy details, pay scale, and other important information, please visit the following link:

Advertisement

https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/Detail.php?post=MjA1MAUSACLNKI5CKAHA2CYIADAPOIDGCK9MXFQJWNXXZ3ISVXQC6A17&case=MjI1MwUYKAIXFCL9CZXAI1MCD5OANX27ASJCS36WKLQGPHACNDXQKIIA&id=MQIOQADDSAKFXKZPUJ6MXACAASKNC7CX3WIYL5XCIN9AICQVH1LG

In addition to the Air Worthiness Officer position, UPSC has also released other posts, including Junior Translation Officers, Air Safety Officer, and more, as part of their 260 vacancies. The application process commenced on June 23 and will conclude on July 13.

https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/VacancyNoticePub.php

Number of posts

Air Worthiness Officer- 80

Air Safety Officer 44

Livestock Officer 6

Junior Scientific Officer (Ballistics) 2

Junior Scientific Officer (Biology) 1

Junior Scientific Officer (Chemistry) 1

Junior Scientific Officer (Physics) 1

Public Prosecutor 23

Junior Translation Officer 86

Expected Salaries

Air Worthiness Officer - Level- 10 in the pay matrix

Advertisement

Air Safety Officer - Level- 10 in the pay matrix

Livestock Officer - Level 10 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 56,100-1,77,500/-) plus NPA as admissible

Junior Scientific Officer (Ballistics, Biology, Physics and Chemistry) - Pay Level-7 (44900-142400) of pay matrix under CCS (RP) Rules, 2016. Total emoluments excluding T.A. & HRA at the time of initial appointment will be Rs.44900/- plus DA as applicable per month

Public Prosecutor - Revised Pay as per 7th CPC Level-10 (Rs. 56100-177500) in the Pay Matrix. Pre-revised Pay Band -3 (Rs. 15600-39100 plus Grade Pay of Rs. 5400)

Advertisement

Junior Translation Officer - Level – 06 in the Pay Matrix (Rs. 35,400 – 1,12,400)

The age limit of most of these posts is 30-35 years.

Educational Qualification

Air Worthiness Officer- must have a Bachelor’s degree in Physics or Mathematics or Aircraft Maintenance or B.E/B.Tech in relevant with 3 years of experience.

Air Safety Officer- should have a Degree in Aeronautical Engineering.

Advertisement

Livestock Officer- should have a Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry with three years of working experience.

Junior Scientific Officer- should have a Master’s Degree in a relevant subject with 03 years of experience.

Public Prosecutor- should have a Degree in Law and Basic knowledge of word processing on a computer with 07 years of experience.

Junior Translation Officer- should possess a Master’s Degree in a relevant discipline.

How to Apply

Advertisement

Visit the website upsconline.nic.in

Click on the link “One-time registration (OTR)" and create a registration profile

Fill out the application form, upload the necessary documents, and submit it.