UPSC Releases Admit Card for CAPF Assistant Commandant Exam 2023, Here's How You Can Download It

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently released the admit card for the UPSC CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) Examination-2023 on July 14. Candidates appearing for the Assistant Commandants exam can now download their admit cards from the official websites of UPSC, namely upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

To retrieve the admit card, candidates can visit the official websites from July 14 to August 6. It is crucial for candidates to download and print the e- Admit Card as physical admit cards will not be issued for this examination.

On the day of the examination, which is August 6, candidates must carry the downloaded e- Admit card to the designated venue. It is mandatory to have a valid photo ID card for each session of the examination, as specified on the e- Admit Card. Candidates should carefully follow the provided instructions to obtain the admit card.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift starts at 10 am, while the second shift begins at 2 pm. Entry to the examination venue will be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. For the morning session, entry will be closed at 9:50 am, and for the afternoon session, entry will be closed at 1:50 pm. Candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination venue after the specified deadline. For more detailed information, candidates can refer to the official UPSC website.

To download the UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2023, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Locate the link for UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2023 on the homepage.

Click on the provided link to proceed.

Fill in the required login details and click on the submit button.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Review all the details mentioned on the admit card carefully.

Download the admit card and save it to your device.