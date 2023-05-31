UPSC Results 2022: UP Boy Secures 512 Rank While Doing Full-time Job

The announcement of UPSC 2022 results has also brought to the fore a lot of inspiring stories of dedication and persistence. A total of 933 candidates have cracked the UPSC civil services exam 2022. Mohit Kumar from the Pooth Khas village of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, has made his family and village proud after he secured 512th rank in one of the toughest exams in the country.

Mohit Kumar’s grandfather used to do pottery in the Pooth Khas village, while his father Pitam Singh does a private job, and his mother Kusumlata is a homemaker. Despite the unavailability of resources, Mohit Kumar managed to crack the UPSC exam while doing a full-time job. He cleared the exam after eight attempts. Before this, Mohit managed to pass the UPSC mains thrice.

He earlier took a job as the Deputy Jailer at the Mainpuri District Jail in March 2023 after clearing a government job exam.

During a media interaction, Mohit’s father Pitam Singh revealed that his son was a very good student since childhood. His only goal since the beginning was to clear the UPSC and to achieve this, he worked very hard. He balanced his job with his preparation for the civil services. The other jail officials congratulated Mohit Kumar on his impeccable achievement.

Similarly, Ishita Kishore, who secured the first rank in UPSC, shared her success mantra. She cleared UPSC on her third attempt. Ishita said in an interview that discipline and the habit of continuous study are very important to succeed in UPSC.