UPSC Success Story: 5 IITians Who Left High-paying Jobs To Become IAS, IPS

UPSC, NEET and JEE are among the toughest examinations in the country. We often hear about students who cracked their JEE exams and even got high salary packages but left their jobs to follow their passion and prepare for UPSC. So today, let’s take a look at the success stories of five candidates, who cracked JEE Mains, got admission to IITs and later, left their high-paying jobs to prepare for UPSC.

1. Robin Bansal

Robin graduated from IIT at the age of 25. After this, he left a job with a salary of Rs 36 lakh per annum to try his luck in the UPSC civil services exam. He succeeded in his fourth attempt. A resident of Punjab, Robin Bansal secured the 135th rank in UPSC. He was fully determined to pursue his career as an IPS officer, which is why, during the IIT-Delhi placements, he got a high-paying job and left it after a year. Bansal’s father is a lecturer in economics at a government college, and his mother is a homemaker.

2. Simi Kiran

Simi Kiran completed her graduation from IIT Bombay in May 2019. Then she appeared for the UPSC exam that was held in June 2019. According to reports, Simi did self-study, without any coaching and cracked the UPSC on her first attempt with an All India Rank of 31, and joined the Civil Services at the age of 22. Simi, who hails from Odisha, spent most of her childhood in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. His father worked at the Bhilai Steel Plant, and his mother, Sujata, worked as a teacher at the Delhi Public School, Bhilai. Simi completed her schooling at DPS Bhilai and was the state topper in the Class 12th board exam with 98.4 per cent.

3. Rushali Kler

24-year-old Rushali Kler of Jalandhar secured 492nd rank in the UPSC exam. After completing her B.Tech from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, Rushali cleared the UPSC exam on her second attempt. In a media interaction, Rushali said, “The preparation was never easy, as I followed my timetable with utmost dedication." Her mother, Babita Kler, an IAS officer of the Punjab cadre, was her driving force during UPSC preparations.

4. Abhijeet Singh Yadav

Abhijeet Singh Yadav, a resident of Arjun Nagar, Jaipur, had secured AIR 440 in UPSC on his second attempt. Abhijeet had earlier secured a job at a reputed company after graduating from IIT. But later, he decided to take a different path and once again focused his attention on the UPSC, eventually achieving success. Abhijeet’s father, Anoop Singh, works in the police department. Before preparing for UPSC, Abhijeet got a job offer with a salary of Rs 35 lakh.