UPSC Vs Judicial Service Exam: Decoding The Challenge And Determining the Tougher Test

UPSC and Judiciary exams are considered among the toughest exams. However, today, let’s take a deep dive and look at which one is tougher.

The Union Public Service Commission’s civil service exam and the Indian judicial service exam are both among the most difficult exams in the country. Figuring it out is a very difficult task, but let us make a comparison based on passing percentage, syllabus, quality of applicants, and number of applicants.

At UPSC, the pool of candidates includes individuals from esteemed institutions like IIT-IIM who may have begun preparing from their first year of graduation, intensifying the competition. Conversely, in the judicial exam, the competitors have a distinct profile as the exam is confined to a specific field of study. Consequently, the limited scope of these examinations creates a distinction in competition levels between the Delhi Judicial Services and Rajasthan Judicial Services.

The UPSC syllabus is very extensive, and the majority of it has nothing to do with graduation in any subject. But at the graduation of a law student, the syllabus is the same as what they have to study in the examination of the judiciary. In addition, one must study a variety of subjects for the UPSC, whereas the study of judicial examinations is somewhat limited.

UPSC is also regarded as more challenging because of the large number of applicants. The judiciary exam is considered exclusive as it can be given only to candidates with a law degree; statistics show that there are comparatively fewer people who appear for this exam.