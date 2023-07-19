Trends :Delhi SchoolsCUET UGAP RGUKT IIIT ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
UPSSSC Combined Junior Assistant Main Exam Date Out Now, Check How To Download Admit Card

The age limit for the exam is between 18 to 40 years as of July 1.

Last Updated: July 19, 2023, 13:56 IST

Candidates can download admit cards from the official website.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the written exam schedule for the Combined Junior Assistant Mains 2022 on its official website. Candidates can access the exam schedule on the UPSSSC website, upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC will conduct the written exam for the Combined Junior Assistant Mains on August 27, 2023 from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm. Admit cards for the exam will be released on the official website in due course. Candidates can download their admit cards by logging in with their credentials on the link provided on the home page, using the information submitted during the online application process.

How To Apply

Candidates can follow the steps provided to download the admit card for the Combined Junior Assistant Mains 2022 exam from the official UPSSSC website (upsssc.gov.in):

1. Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in.

2. Look for the “CJA Main 2022 admit card" link on the homepage and click on it.

3. Enter your login details and submit.

4. Verify the information on the admit card and download it.

5. Take a printout of the admit card for future reference and to carry it to the exam venue on the specified date.

Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for the Junior Assistant recruitment exam are as follows:

1. Candidates must have cleared the UPSSSC PET 2021.

2. They should have passed the 10+2 intermediate examination from a recognized board.

3. Completed the CCC/equivalent examination from DOEACC/NIELIT.

4. Possess a typing speed of 25 wpm (words per minute) in Hindi and 30 wpm in English.

Age Limit

The age limit for the exam is between 18 to 40 years as of 01.07.2022, with age relaxations available for reserved categories according to UPSSSC rules.

    • Syllabus

    The syllabus for the Junior Assistant recruitment exam will be based on the 10+2 intermediate syllabus. The exam comprises two parts: a written examination conducted in two shifts - the first shift from 10:00 am to 11:30 am and the second shift from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm. After the written exam, candidates will undergo a typing test lasting for 15 minutes. They must type either 500 words in Hindi or 300 words in English during the typing test.

    last updated: July 19, 2023, 13:56 IST
