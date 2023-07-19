UPSSSC Combined Junior Assistant Main Exam Date Out Now, Check How To Download Admit Card

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the written exam schedule for the Combined Junior Assistant Mains 2022 on its official website. Candidates can access the exam schedule on the UPSSSC website, upsssc.gov.in.

The UPSSSC will conduct the written exam for the Combined Junior Assistant Mains on August 27, 2023 from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm. Admit cards for the exam will be released on the official website in due course. Candidates can download their admit cards by logging in with their credentials on the link provided on the home page, using the information submitted during the online application process.

How To Apply

Candidates can follow the steps provided to download the admit card for the Combined Junior Assistant Mains 2022 exam from the official UPSSSC website (upsssc.gov.in):

1. Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in.

2. Look for the “CJA Main 2022 admit card" link on the homepage and click on it.

3. Enter your login details and submit.

4. Verify the information on the admit card and download it.

5. Take a printout of the admit card for future reference and to carry it to the exam venue on the specified date.

Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for the Junior Assistant recruitment exam are as follows:

1. Candidates must have cleared the UPSSSC PET 2021.

2. They should have passed the 10+2 intermediate examination from a recognized board.

3. Completed the CCC/equivalent examination from DOEACC/NIELIT.

4. Possess a typing speed of 25 wpm (words per minute) in Hindi and 30 wpm in English.

Age Limit

The age limit for the exam is between 18 to 40 years as of 01.07.2022, with age relaxations available for reserved categories according to UPSSSC rules.