UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Application Fees, Exam Pattern And More At upsssc.gov

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) is filling a vacancy for Junior Assistant posts. For this post, 1262 candidates will be shortlisted. Exam dates will be announced soon by the commission. There is a tough competition already, as 15 times more the number of vacant positions has been shortlisted. Approximately 41037 applicants are appearing for 1262 posts of Junior Assistant. The above-mentioned information was stated by Avinash Saxena, Secretary of the Commission. Applicants can see the details on the official website: https://upsssc.gov.in/AllNotifications.aspx.

Application Fees

Advertisement

Candidates belonging to the unreserved and Other Backward Class (OBC) categories are required to pay Rs 200. Applicants falling under the categories of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) are required to pay Rs 80 as a part of the examination fee. Handicapped candidates are exempt from paying the exam fee.

Cut Off

The cutoff varies depending on the category. The unreserved category have a 71.87 cutoff, for the scheduled caste it is 69.06; the scheduled tribe can clear the paper with 54.53, the cutoff for the other backward class will be 71.87, and the EWS category’s cutoff to clear the exam is 71.87.