UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Group B, C Vacancies Notification Likely To Be Out In June

To fill the Group B and C posts, the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will soon be posting job vacancies this year. The recruitment for these posts will be done through Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) exam 2023. The commission has so far received proposals for recruitment to more than 4,500 posts in various departments. It is expected that this number will increase higher. The notification for the UPSSSC PET exam 2023 has not been released yet. But according to the media reports, it is expected to be released in June. The notification will be released on the official website of UPSSSC- upsssc.gov.in. Candidates interested in Group B & C posts need to apply for this exam.

To make things simpler for applicants and eliminate the need for them to submit separate applications for various UPSSSC positions, the Uttar Pradesh government holds a qualifying exam. The Mains exam, which will be held to fill jobs for group B and C posts including junior assistant and x-ray technician as well as UP Lekhpal, will only be open to those who pass the preliminary eligibility examination.

UPSSSC PET 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSSSC–https://www.upsssc.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on Apply for PET 2023 link when available

Step 3: Fill in your basic details such as your mobile number and email address, to register yourself.

Step 4: Enter the required details for completing the form.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download the application form for future use.

Applicants who have passed high school or any other exam of a comparable level can apply. Those who have not completed high school are ineligible. The minimum age of the candidate must be 18 while the maximum age can be 40.

The selection process for UPSSSC recruitment will include the candidate scoring minimum marks in the PET exam, which will be followed by the Mains exam, interview and document verification. The duration of the PET exam will be 2 hours, consisting of 100 questions. The syllabus and other details of the exam will be released on the official website of UPSSSC.

