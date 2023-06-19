UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Registration For 288 Dental Hygienist Posts To Begin From June 30

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of dental hygienists. Candidates can apply to the openings by visiting the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in from Friday, June 30. As per the official notice, the online registration process will conclude on July 20 whereas the deadline for payment of fees is July 27.

Through this recruitment drive, UPSSSC aims to fill up a total of 288 vacancies for dental hygienists. As per the state government’s directives, 264 positions will be selected through the general section, and 24 vacancies via the special section. These openings will be filled in the Department of Dental Health Services under the Directorate of Medical and Health Services. Candidates are advised to read the official notification in detail before filling out the application form.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Advertisement

For Dental Hygienist posts, the minimum age requirement is 18 years, while the maximum age limit is 40 years, as on July 1, 2023. The upper age limit, however, has been relaxed for reserved category applicants, as per government rule regulation.

Candidates applying for dental hygienist posts should hold a diploma certificate in dental health from a recognised institution in the country. They must also be registered with the State Dental Council of Uttar Pradesh to qualify for the vacancies.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

A Rs 25 fee will have to be paid along with the application. An additional examination fee needs to be paid only by shortlisted aspirants for the Dental Hygienist main exam.

Advertisement

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted for the Dental Hygienist main exam on the basis of their score in the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2022. Those who have appeared in the PET 2022 and have been issued a scorecard by UPSSSC can apply for the above openings. The selection process includes a written exam, document verification and a medical exam.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Salary