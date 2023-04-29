UPTET 2023 Exam Notification Expected Soon, Check Key Details Here

A large number of candidates appear for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) every year. This year, the announcement for the exam will soon be made by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission. The notification about UPTET examination will be available on the official website - updeled.gov.in.

Registration for the UPTET exam can only be done via an online application process. All information about the exam including any notification, form, exam pattern, rules and regulations, timings, etc. will soon be released on the official website mentioned above. Candidates are advised to regularly check it for updates.

The government recruits teachers for primary and upper primary government schools through UPTET examination. Candidates can select which grade’s teaching job they are applying for in their form and submit it along with all personal details asked in it. The application fee for General and OBC category candidates is Rs 600 for Paper 1 and Rs 1,200 for Paper 2. For SC/ST candidates, the fees are Rs 400 and Rs 800 respectively.

No announcement on the number of vacancies has been made yet. Only after the announcement of the exam dates, the actual number of vacancies will be known to the aspirants. The approximate number of vacancies is expected to be 17,000.

The exam is usually held in May every year, and the same is anticipated to happen this year too. The results are usually released by July each year.

The total duration of the UPTET exam is 150 minutes. The exam is divided into two papers, and each is 150 minutes long. While the people appearing for teaching jobs of Classes 1-5 appear for Paper 1, those appearing for teaching jobs of Classes 6-8 appear for Paper 2. There is no negative marking, and all the questions are multiple-choice questions. While each answer carries one point, the wrong answer is awarded zero points. Therefore, candidates are advised not to leave any questions. The exam will be conducted in 75 cities spread across the state and candidates are requested to choose the city nearest to them.

