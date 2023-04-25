Use Modern and Traditional Knowledge to Find Solutions to Societal Challenges: NSE Chief to IIM Students

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of National Stock Exchange of India Ashish Kumar Chauhan on Monday encouraged the management students to use both modern and traditional knowledge to find innovative solutions to the societal challenges.

Addressing the 12th convocation ceremony of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur as a chief guest, he highlighted India’s achievements in light of the challenging pandemic times and inspired students to build the same level of resilience and proficiency in their corporate journeys.

“…In ancient India, we had universities like Nalanda and Takshila which had established themselves as international centres of educational excellence with students from all over the world coming to learn. Generations after generations Indians accumulated a rich heritage of traditional knowledge. We have also learned from other cultures.." Chauhan said.

“I would encourage graduating students to use both modern and traditional knowledge to arrive at innovative solutions to some of our societal challenges," he said.

The country can only achieve development through outstanding contribution of intelligent, well-qualified and professionally committed workforce, he added.

Hailing India’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NSE chief said, “India with its very low per capita GDP of around USD 2,400 per person was not supposed to do well during Covid. Despite all the dire predictions, India did well as compared to many other countries which had higher per capita GDP…" “..during the same period we had to fight a small and unnecessary aggression by our neighbour (referring to China) on the northeast border on our own…," he said.

He said we need to be thankful to our government for providing us with all facilities including medicines, vaccines and free ration during pandemic.

He also spoke about strides in making India an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and urged the audience to imbibe that in thoughts, words, and deeds.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson of Board of Governors IIM Raipur Shyamala Gopinath advised graduating students to adopt a strong work ethic as they move forward.

