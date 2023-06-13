Uttar Pradesh Board Rectifies Errors In Class 10 And 12 Marksheet

The Uttar Pradesh Board conducted the Class 10 and 12 examinations from March 18 to March 31, and the results have been announced. Recently, the UP Board has discovered errors in the mark sheets of high school and intermediate candidates, prompting immediate action.

Camps have been organised from June 12 to 30 to address this issue. The regional offices, District Inspector of Schools (DIOS), and Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of the UP Board has been given instructions to facilitate the resolution process.

Across 22 districts, camps have already been set up, which helps in the successful resolution of 954 cases. Out of these, 543 cases were related to high school candidates, while 411 cases were related to intermediate candidates. The primary focus of these cases was to rectify errors and omissions in the candidates’ names, parent’s names, and dates of birth.

The complaints from 22 districts were addressed during the camps conducted at the regional offices of the UP Board, namely Meerut, Bareilly, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Gorakhpur. UP Board Secretary Dibya Kant Shukla provided this information.

As per reports, the responsibility of organising the camps and resolving student issues has been entrusted to the District Inspector of Schools. The camps will be conducted at the district headquarters in schools that have made appropriate arrangements for seating and drinking water.

A significant number of complaints, approximately 40,000, have been lodged, primarily concerning spelling errors in names, dates of birth, and related matters.