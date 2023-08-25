Uttar Pradesh DElEd Registration 2023 Deadline Extended To August 31

The Uttar Pradesh DElEd (Diploma in Elementary Education) online registration deadline has been extended. Earlier, the deadline for the UP DElEd’s online registration was August 24, 2023, but the officials have now given the candidates more time and have extended the last date for online registration till August 31, 2023.

The Secretary of the Examination Regulatory Authority has come out and said that the changes in the last date of online submission were brought keeping in mind the technical difficulties that the candidates were facing while registering the form online. He has also stated that the decision has been taken in the best interest of the candidates and their comfort.

The candidates will now have to register till August 31 through the official website of the UP DElEd at https://updeled.gov.in/. The secretary also stated that the deadline for the payment of fees has also been updated. The candidates can now pay the fees till September 2. Candidates will then be able to take the printout of the filled-out form on September 5 which they can keep for further use.

As the date of the deadline for registration has increased, we can see a change in the number of seats and the number of applicants who will be applying for UP DElEd. This increase can be on a high scale as UP DElEd is a degree that validates you to become a primary teacher. The increase in the number of seats will also be seen because of the Supreme Court’s decision. The apex court recently declared that a B.Ed. is not a valid degree to qualify for the job of a primary teacher.

Here are the steps through which you can register for UP DElEd:-

Visit the official website of UP DElEd at s://updeled.gov.in/

Visit the homepage and then click on the “UP DElEd Admission" tab.

A registration link will appear now click on that.

You will be required to upload valid documents and credentials.

Pay the fees of the form and submit it.