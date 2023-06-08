Uttar Pradesh Government To Revamp Old Secondary Schools

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said it will renovate old and dilapidated buildings of all secondary schools in the state. A decision to this effect was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Sharing details on the cabinet decision, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said 75 per cent of the renovation cost will be borne by the government and the remaining 25 per cent by the school.

Schools also have the liberty to use their corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for meeting their share of the redevelopment cost. Money can also be arranged from MP’s and MLA’s funds for the ambitious project, he said. A similar scheme was in last year as well, under which the government and the school management committee had to bear 50 per cent each of the renovation cost, the minister said. However, as the old scheme saw lower participation from schools, amendments were made to increase the government’s share to 75 per cent, he added.