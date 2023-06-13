Uttar Pradesh Primary School Teacher Sacked For Submitting Fake Birth Certificate

Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
The teacher who was arrested for allegedly fabricating a fraudulent birth certificate has been fired, according to Maniram Singh, Ballia Basic Education Officer

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 14:40 IST

Ballia, India

The accused had been working as an assistant teacher at the primary school since 1999 (Representative Image)
A government primary school teacher has been booked for allegedly producing a fake birth certificate when he joined the service in 1999, police said here on Monday.

“An FIR has been registered against Brajnath Ram under IPC sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) on the basis of a complaint by block education officer Madhavendra Pandey," Circle officer, Rasra, Mohammad Faheemm said.

In the complaint, Pandey alleged that Ram was posted as an assistant teacher. He had got the job by stating that his date of birth is December 1, 1960. When the matter was probed by the department, it was revealed that he was born on December 1, 1953.

    • The accused had been working as an assistant teacher at the primary school since 1999.

    Meanwhile, the Basic Education Officer of Ballia, Maniram Singh said the teacher has been sacked.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 13, 2023, 14:40 IST
    last updated: June 13, 2023, 14:40 IST
