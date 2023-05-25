Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Check Last Year's Pass Percentage

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education is all set to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results today, May 25. Once the results are declared, students can check on their official websites, which are ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in respectively.

The Class 10th examinations of the Uttarakhand Board of School Education, under the Government of Uttarakhand, India, were conducted from March 17 to April 6, whereas, the Class 12th examinations were held from March 16 to April 6.

Uttrakhand Board Results 2023: Last Year Pass Percentage

In 2022, more than 1 lakh 27 thousand students appeared for the Class 10 examinations. The overall passing percentage was 77.47 per cent. Bifurcating into girls and boys, girls scored more than boys with a passing percentage of 84.06 per cent whereas boys stood at 71.12 per cent.

For Class 12, around more than 1 lakh 11 thousand students appeared for the examinations. Girls secured a pass percentage of 85.38 per cent whereas boys secured 79.74 per cent. The overall pass percentage stood at 82.63 per cent. Previous year, the 10th and 12th results for 2022 was announced on the same dates, that is, June 6, 2022.

Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

- Candidate’s name

- Candidate’s Roll Number

- Date of Birth

- School name

- Subject-wise marks

- Total marks obtained

- Final Result

- Division

- Remarks (if any)

Following the announcement of the Uttarakhand Board Result 2023 for Class 10 and 12, students who are dissatisfied with their marks can opt for the revaluation process. Additionally, students who have failed in one or more subjects can participate in compartment exams to prevent any academic setbacks.

For those who pass the class 10 examination, the next step is to seek admission into class 11. Students can also explore various courses and make well-informed decisions regarding their future careers after completing class 10. After successfully clearing the Class 12 exams, students have a wide range of options in terms of courses available for further studies. They can choose from diverse courses after 12th, enabling them to pursue their desired career paths.