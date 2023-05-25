Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Today, When and Where to Check

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education is set to announce the results for class 10 and class 12 board exams 2023 today, May 25 at 11 AM. Students can check their results by visiting the official websites and entering their roll number and captcha. To pass the Uttarakhand Board exam 2023, students of both classes must obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject. In subjects with practical aspects, students will have to pass the theory and practical papers separately.

Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Results 2023: Websites to Check

- uaresults.nic.in

- ubse.uk.gov.in.

Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th Results 2023: How to Check Online

Step 1: Visit uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the link to the UBSE results 2023 for Classes 10 and 12, and click on it.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the captcha code shown on the screen.

Step 4: Click on the submit button to view your Board Result 2023 for Class 10 or 12.

Step 5: After viewing the result, it is recommended that you carefully check all the details and consider taking a printout or screenshot of the Uttarakhand board result 2023 for future reference.

In case students are dissatisfied with their marks obtained in the Uttarakhand Board Class 10 and 12 results 2023, they have the option to request a rechecking of their answer sheets. The Uttarakhand board has provided this opportunity to ensure convenience for students. To apply for the re-evaluation of their answer booklets, students can visit the official website of the Uttarakhand board and submit their application along with the required fee. Typically, the application process for re-evaluation commences in June with results being announced in the last week of July 2023.

For students who are unable to achieve the required passing marks in one or two subjects of the Uttarakhand Board exam 2023, the board conducts compartment exams. These exams provide an opportunity for students to retake the subjects, in which they did not meet the passing criteria, allowing them a second chance to clear the exam and improve their overall result.