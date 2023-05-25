Uttarakhand Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2023: Know Marks Needed to Pass Exam

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is expected to announce the results for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams today, May 25 at 11 AM. The results will be made available to the students online at the board’s official website. Students will be able to access their mark sheets online at ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in using credentials like roll number and date of birth.

Read | UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Live Updates

Uttarakhand Board Class 10, 12 Results 2023: Passing Marks

Advertisement

For Class 10 students, students had to appear in a total of 6 – English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, and Home Science. In Class 12 students had to appear in 5 subjects that included two language subjects and three elective subjects. To pass the Uttarakhand Board exam 2023, students of both classes must obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject. In subjects with practical aspects, students will have to pass the theory and practical papers separately.

In case students are dissatisfied with their marks obtained in the Uttarakhand Board Class 10 and 12 results 2023, they have the option to request a rechecking of their answer sheets. The Uttarakhand board has provided this opportunity to ensure convenience for students. To apply for the re-evaluation of their answer booklets, students can visit the official website of the Uttarakhand board and submit their application along with the required fee. Typically, the application process for re-evaluation commences in June with results being announced in the last week of July 2023.

For students who are unable to achieve the required passing marks in one or two subjects of the Uttarakhand Board exam 2023, the board conducts compartment exams. These exams provide an opportunity for students to retake the subjects, in which they did not meet the passing criteria, allowing them a second chance to clear the exam and improve their overall result.