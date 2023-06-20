Uttarakhand BTech Counselling Registration Begins At uktech.ac.in, Check Important Dates

The Veer Madho Singh Bhandari Uttarakhand Technical University has initiated the registration process for Uttarakhand BTech 2023 counselling. As per the schedule, candidates can register and fill in their choices until June 24 on the official website uktech.ac.in. The university has also released the comprehensive counselling schedule, including the document verification process, for candidates who are allotted seats.

Uttarakhand BTech 2023 counselling: Important Dates

Uttarakhand BTech 2023 counselling comprises several steps, including registration, choice filling, seat allotment, and document verification. The counselling process is divided into three phases. Here are the important dates to remember:

Phase 1:

Period of Counselling Fee Deposition, Online Registration & Choice Filling: June 19, to June 24

Seat Allotment Date: June 28

Last Date of Selecting option (Freeze/Float/Withdraw): June 30

Date of Reporting in Allotted Institutions by the candidates: July 1 to July 5

Phase 2:

Period of Counselling Fee Deposition, Online Registration & Choice Filling: July 6 to July 8

Seat Allotment Date: July 13

Last Date of Selecting option (Freeze/Float/Withdraw): July 15

Date of Reporting in Allotted Institutions by the candidates: July 16 to July 18

Phase 3

Period of Counselling Fee Deposition, Online Registration & Choice Filling: July 19 to July 20

Seat Allotment Date: July 25

Last Date of Selecting option (Freeze/Float/Withdraw): July 27

Date of Reporting in Allotted Institutions by the candidates: July 28 to July 30

Uttarakhand BTech 2023: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for Uttarakhand BTech admission in 2023, candidates need to meet certain criteria. The eligibility requirements are as follows:

Nationality: Candidates must be Indian nationals.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have successfully cleared the Class 12 examination with a minimum aggregate of 45 per cent marks (40 per cent for candidates belonging to reserved categories).