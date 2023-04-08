Home » education-career » Uttarakhand: Father of Class 2 Student Objects to Words 'Abbu', 'Ammi' in English Textbook

Uttarakhand: Father of Class 2 Student Objects to Words 'Abbu', 'Ammi' in English Textbook

The boy’s father said his seven-year-old son had begun to address him as "abbu” and his mother as "ammi” after learning the words from his textbook

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

PTI

Last Updated: April 08, 2023, 09:12 IST

Uttarakhand (Uttaranchal), India

The father demanded that the words be replaced with English words father and mother as abbu” and ammi” are not part of our culture” (Representational image)

The father of a class 2 boy recently approached the Dehradun district magistrate complaining against the use of “abbu" and “ammi" for father and mother in the English textbook of his school.

The boy’s father, Manish Mittal, said his seven-year-old son had begun to address him as “abbu" and his mother as “ammi" after learning the words from his textbook.

In his complaint to District Magistrate Sonika, he has demanded that the words be replaced with English words father and mother as “abbu" and “ammi" are not “part of our culture".

“I received a complaint to this effect from the parent of a child sometime back. I have referred the matter to the chief education officer," Sonika told PTI.

An officer privy to the development said the words appear in a caricature in the book in which the main character, Amir, addresses his father and mother as “abbu" and “ammi".

Published by a Hyderabad-based publisher, the book has been part of the approved study material of ICSE board for years with thousands of its copies in circulation already, he said.

first published: April 08, 2023, 09:00 IST
last updated: April 08, 2023, 09:12 IST
