Visva Bharati Announces 709 Vacancies For Non-Teaching Posts, Check Important Dates

Visva Bharati Recruitment 2023 for 709 non-teaching posts has been released on its official website https://vbharatirec.nta.ac.in/. The online application registration started on April 17 and May 16 is the last date to apply for it. Recruitment is for posts like Registrar, Finance officer, Librarian, Deputy Registrar, Internal Audit Officer, etc.

There are 99 vacancies for the post of Lower Division Clerk and Junior Office Assistant cum Typist. For Multi Tasking Staff, there are 405 vacancies. There are 29 job vacancies for the post of Upper Division Clerk and Office Assistant post. 30 vacancies are there for the post of Library Attendant and 16 posts are vacant for the post of Laboratory Assistant. 17 vacancies are there for the Technical Assistant post. Vacancies are also there for the posts of Section Officer, Assistant/ Senior Assistant, Professional Assistant, and Semi- Professional Assistant.

Recruitment is being done for posts like Assistant Engineer Electrical, Assistant Engineer Civil, Private Secretary, and Personal Secretary. Vacancies are also open for posts like Stenographer, Senior Technical Assistant, Security Inspector, and Senior System Analyst. Vacancies are also available under the posts of System Programmer, Assistant Registrar, Assistant Librarian, and Internal Audit Officer (Deputation). Recruitment will also be made for Deputy Registrar, Librarian, Finance Officer, and Registrar.

Visva Bharati recruitment eligibility:

Before applying for the specified posts, candidates have to fulfil the eligibility conditions as per Visva Bharati’s non-teaching recruitment 2023 notification.

One needs to be a graduate before applying for the post of Lower Division Clerk and Office Assistant. They should also be proficient in writing at the speed of 35 words per minute. Graduation is also mandatory to qualify for the post of Upper Division Clerk. 2-year of experience in the work is also compulsory for the post of Upper Division Clerk. For the post of M.T.S, 10th or I.T.I (Industrial Training Institute) pass students can apply. For the post of Senior Section Officer, a bachelor’s degree in any stream is necessary. Three-year of work experience is also required.

Age limit:

The upper age limit for Group A posts is 40 years. For the posts of Group A (level 12-14), it is 50- 57 years. 35 years is the upper age limit to apply for vacancies under Group B posts. For the Group C posts, the upper age limit is 32 years.

