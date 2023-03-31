VITEEE 2023 Registration Ends Today at viteee.vit.ac.in, Exam From April 17

The online registration for the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2023 is set to conclude today, March 31. Candidates can apply for the VITEEE 2023 exam by visiting the official website at viteee.vit.ac.in. VITEEE 2023 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from April 17 to April 23.

The entrance exam will be for a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes. The result declaration and counselling process schedule will be declared later by the Institute.

The exam will have a total of 125 questions that will be divided into the section Maths or Biology (40 questions), Chemistry (35 questions), Physics (35 questions), Aptitude (10 questions), and English (5 questions). All questions will be of Multiple-Choice (MCQs). One mark will be given for every right answer and there is no negative marking for the wrong answer.

VITEEE 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit VITEEE’s official website at viteee.vit.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the VITEEE 2023 registration link available on the home page.

Step 3: Register yourself first and fill in the login details correctly.

Step 4: Then, fill up the application form as asked and make the required payment of application fees.

Step 5: Once the process is done, click on submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page for reference.

Students whose date of birth (DoB) falls on or after July 1, 2001 are eligible to apply for the engineering admission exam this year. It is to be noted that the date of birth recorded in the High School / Secondary School Certificate (SSC) / Class 10 certificate will be considered by the VIT as proof.

Candidates who have a minimum of 60 percent in Class 12 will be eligible to apply for the entrance exam. PCMB or PCM candidates who have appeared for physics, chemistry, mathematics, English, and aptitude in VITEEE 2023 are also eligible to apply in all B. Tech courses. The VITEEE exam is mandatory for students seeking admission to the BTech courses in the Institute.

