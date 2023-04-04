VITEEE 2023 Slot Booking Begins, Application Deadline Extended to April 5

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has extended the registration deadline for the VIT Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2023. According to the latest update, students can now apply for the VITEEE 2023 exam till tomorrow, April 5 on the official website at viteee.vit.ac.in. The entrance exam is tentatively slated to be conducted between April 17 and April 23. The exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes. The result declaration and counselling process will be announced later by the Institute.

Apart from the registration process, VIT has also opened the slot booking facility for exam test centres. With this, students can now book their slot by clicking on the link that is available on the official website. “The last date extended to Wednesday, the 5th April, 2023. Those who have applied between 1st and 5th April 2023 can book the test date and time from 6th April onwards," reads the official website.

VITEEE 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: To apply for VITEEE 2023, students’ date of birth must fall on or after July 1, 2001. Additionally, the date of birth recorded in the high school will be considered authentic.

Educational Qualification: Students must have cleared Class 12 from a recognized university or board with physics, chemistry, mathematics and English as compulsory subjects.

VITEEE 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Log on to viteee.vit.ac.in

Step 2: Click “New User" link

Step 3: Then register and log in to apply for the entrance exam.

Step 4: Fill up the application form, pay the required fee, and submit the form as asked.

Step 5: Take a printout of the VITEEE 2023 for future reference.

The entrance exam will be for a total of 125 questions, which will be divided into sections such as Mathematics or Biology (40 questions), Chemistry (35 questions), Physics (35 questions), Aptitude (10 questions) and English (5 questions). All subject exams will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). It is important to note that for every correct answer, there will be one mark while there is no negative marking for the wrong answer.

