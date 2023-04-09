VITEEE 2023 Slot Booking Process To End Today, Know How To Apply

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) began the slot booking process for the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2023 on April 6. Candidates can register for the VITEEE 2023 exam by visiting the official website of VIT at viteee.vit.ac.in. The last date to reserve a spot for the Engineering Entrance Examination is today, April 9.

According to the official schedule, the VITEEE 2023 exam will be held between April 17 and April 23 at designated centres across the country and abroad. The duration of the entrance exam will be 2 hours and 30 minutes. The declaration of results and counselling process for BTech engineering admissions 2023 will be announced later by the Institute.

VITEEE 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates’ date of birth (DoB) must fall on or after July 1, 2001, to apply for VITEEE 2023. Also, the date of birth mentioned in the high school (Class 12) will be considered authentic.

Educational Qualification: Those applying for VITEEE should have passed Class 12 from a recognized board or university with physics, chemistry, mathematics and English as the prime subjects.

VITEEE 2023: How to Book a Slot

Step 1: Go to the official website of VITEEE at viteee.vit.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads- “Click here for Live VITEEE - Online test booking".

Step 3: As the slot booking page opens, enter the correct login credentials.

Step 4: Choose the exam city and state while filling up the application form.

Step 5: Then, submit your options.

Step 6: Save and download the confirmation page for exam purpose and future reference.

The VIT Engineering Entrance Examination is conducted for students seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) engineering courses in VIT group of Institutions. Students can appear only once for the VITEEE exam and the question paper will only be in English.

All questions in the VIT entrance test will be Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs). One mark is for the right answer. No negative marking will be done for wrong answers. A total of 125 questions will be divided into the subject section maths or biology (40 questions), chemistry (35 questions), physics (35 questions), aptitude (10 questions), and English (5 questions).

