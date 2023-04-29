Want to be a Python Developer? Here’s a List of Internships to Apply for This Week

Being a Python developer is a good career choice, especially for those who are willing to invest long working hours practicing programming skills. Python developers can work as a software engineer, data scientist, back-end web developer, and also in the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning. The popularity and demand for Python programming has been growing with time. Here are a few companies that are currently recruiting interns in this field:

Nitroware Technologies

Nitroware Technologies is offering an internship for three months. Selected candidates will receive a stipend of Rs 3,000 per month. The deadline to apply for via the Internshala portal is May 9. One of the key responsibilities will be working on Python with the Django framework and developing projects using Flask. Interested candidates must be open to relocate to Coimbatore and the number of openings is eight.

AltissAdvance Tech Private Limited

AltissAdvance Tech Private Limited in Mumbai is seeking the right candidate for a period of three months. The company is willing to offer a stipend of Rs 7,500 to applicants on a monthly basis. One can apply for the internship via Internshala before May 10. Interns will develop cutting-edge software and service tools in Python & Django/MySQL. They will also plan software architecture. The number of openings at AltissAdvance Tech Private Limited is eight.

Techno Softwares

It is a six-month-long internship programme and the number of openings is two. Selected candidates will take home a stipend of Rs 2,000 to Rs 7,000. Candidates can register themselves on the Internshala portal till May 10. Interns will write clean and efficient codes to meet project requirements. They will also collaborate with senior developers in the team to design and implement new features.

Across The Globe (ATG)

ATG is seeking applicants for a period of six months. The start-up based in Bengaluru will offer a stipend of Rs 2,500 to Rs 7,500 to applicants. Those interested for the programme can apply via Internshala before May 10. Interns will develop a web portal using Python/Django and will work with the testing team on bug resolution. It is to be noted that women who are wanting to start/restart their career can also apply for this internship. The number of openings at ATG is four.

Actowiz Solutions

The internship at Actowiz Solutions is for a duration of six months. The deadline to submit the applications on Internshala is May 10. Candidates will receive a stipend of Rs 5,000 per month. One of the main responsibilities of the intern will be to design and build the distributed system of web crawlers. It is a night shift job and the number of openings is 20.

