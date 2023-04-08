Want To Be A Video Editor? Here’s A List of Internships to Begin Your Career With

Video editing is a good career choice for people who are creative, enthusiastic, have an eye for detail and love movies. Video editors work on material such as camera footage, sound effects, special effects, dialogue and graphics to produce a film or a video. There are several types of video editing jobs - content developer, video content creator, film editor, multimedia designer, broadcast engineer, animator and videographer.

We have listed down a few companies that are currently recruiting interns across the country in the field. Candidates can apply to these internships to gain experience and knowledge about how the industry works.

DutyPar (AI Technologies Private Limited)

DutyPar has two openings for a period of three months. Candidates who are selected for this internship will get a stipend of Rs 1,000. The last date to apply for this programme via the Internshala portal is April 22. Some of the key responsibilities will be improving and correcting lighting and adding sound effects and graphics.

Ganesh Enterprises

It is a one-month-long internship programme. Selected candidates will receive a stipend of Rs 3,000. Students can register on Internshala till April 22. Interns will work on Adobe Premiere Pro and on VideoScribe (whiteboard animation). The international outsourcing company will select one candidate for the programme.

Zeedup Technologies and Services

Zeedup is seeking candidates for a period of four months. The Chennai-based company will offer a stipend of Rs 15,000 to applicants. Those interested can apply via Internshala before April 22. Interns will make 3D animated videos and brochures for electronic products. Candidates will have to make six videos per month. The number of openings at Zeedup is two.

Things2do

Things2do is currently hiring candidates for a six-month internship programme. Candidates can apply for the Things2do internship via the Internshala portal. The main responsibilities of interns include editing and producing videos for both internal and external use. They will also have to manage material such as camera footage, graphics, sound effects, dialogue, and special effects to produce a short film or video. The number of openings at Things2do is two.

QUKADS Private Limited

This company is seeking candidates for its month-long internship programme. Candidates applying for the internship must have their own laptop/ desktop and good internet connectivity. They should have good knowledge of video editing softwares like Premier CC or After Effects. Candidates can work from home as well.

