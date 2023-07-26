Want To Make A Career in AI? Check Out Educational Requirements And Salary

​ As the board exam results are announced, students are ready to transition from schools to colleges. The first step in this transition is to make a career choice. To help you in selecting the right professional path for you, every week we explore new professional avenues for you. Bring a unique career and a roadmap that can help you take up a job in that profession. If you have any other queries or have a course or career you want us to explore, write to us on Twitter at @News18dotcom.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a relatively young field but is becoming a popular choice among aspirants. This new emerging field is bringing an array of career opportunities for newbies. Many industry leaders like Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, believe in its scope and potential. It will not be wrong to say that the demand for automation and AI is propelling the growth of the business sector. A solid educational foundation is crucial for a successful career in AI.

Aspiring AI professionals usually pass out from the science stream in 12th grade and pursue a Bachelor’s degree in data science, computer science, or engineering. With this base, they can specialise in different AI areas, mastering skills to become experts in this rapidly-evolving field. Let’s take a look at some of the major courses related to Artificial Intelligence.

PG in Machine Learning and AI

Foundation of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Post Graduate Program in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Full Stack Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Program

Post Graduate Certificate Program in Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning

Where To Apply?

Many renowned institutions in India offer courses related to the field of Artificial Intelligence. Notable among them are IITs in the following cities: Kharagpur, Delhi, Mumbai, Kanpur, Madras, Guwahati, and Roorkee. Other renowned establishments like the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore, Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology in New Delhi, Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) in Pilani, and CAIR (Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics) in Bangalore also provide opportunities to study AI. Interested students can also explore programs at the National Institute of Engineering in Mysuru, the Indian Institute of Information Technology in Allahabad, and the University of Hyderabad.

