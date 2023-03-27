In India, admission to undergraduate medical courses, including MBBS, in all medical institutions goes forward only after the student has cleared the NEET conducted by the National Testing Agency. In 2022, out of 10, 01, 015 students who took the test, 563000 cleared it. Generally, candidates who score 600 and above can choose government colleges for pursuing MBBS courses. Students below that, between 450 and 600 can count on private colleges. The fees for private colleges are high in comparison to government colleges. Keeping in mind the aspect of fees, the All India Institute of Medical Science offers courses in medical science at an affordable fee of Rs 1628. This fee has been confirmed by a former student of AIIMS Mohammed Mumtaz who had pursued ophthalmic science. According to Mumtaz, the hostel fee of AIIMS is Rs 2000. Currently, AIIMS has 9 branches across India in New Delhi, Deogarh, Bhopal, Bathinda and Bhubaneswar. These branches are also there in Jodhpur, Gorakhpur and Kalyani.

Among these 9 branches, AIIMS Delhi is the most preferred one by medical students all over India. The MBBS course in Delhi is of four and a half years. In addition to that, the candidate has to also work as an intern for one year. Students aspiring for this course have to complete their 10+2 with English, Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Biotechnology and English. They have to also score an aggregate of 60% marks in 10+2 to become eligible for the AIIMS Delhi MBBS. Then they have to qualify for the NEET UG examination.

After cracking the examination, students need to register themselves for the NEET counselling according to AIIMS Delhi admission criteria. In the counselling, students have to fill out AIIMS as their first preference and finally, they are allotted seats in this institution.

After that, they will be required to submit the fee and other necessary documents as well. It will be the last step in the process of securing admission for the MBBS course at AIIMS Delhi. Not only MBBS, but AIIMS also offer other courses as well like B.Sc., B.Sc.(Hons), B. Optom, M.D., M.S., M.Sc., M.D.S., M. Ch. and others.

