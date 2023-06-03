Want To Take The Bank Clerk Exam? Here's How You Prepare For It

Bank clerk positions are highly sought-after jobs, offering candidates the opportunity to work in public sector or government banks nationwide. Bank clerks play a crucial role in delivering excellent customer service, as they directly interact with customers and perform various banking activities, including data entry. Numerous recruitment exams are conducted for individuals aspiring to work as clerks.

The IBPS Clerk exam is specifically conducted for the recruitment of bank clerks in public sector banks, cooperative banks, private banks and regional rural banks. The minimum age requirement for general category candidates to appear in the bank clerk exam is 20 years, while the maximum age limit is 28 years.

To secure a position in the clerical cadre of various public sector banks, candidates must successfully clear a two-stage examination. This entails passing both the preliminary exam and the main exam. Subsequently, a merit list is compiled based on the candidates’ performance, and those appearing on the merit list are selected for the post of clerk in a bank.

It is important to note that the bank clerk recruitment process does not involve an interview. However, candidates interested in applying for the clerk post must hold a minimum educational qualification of graduation from a recognised state or central university.

Unlike some other exams, there is no typing test for the bank clerk exam. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducts the bank clerk exam for recruitment in banks other than the State Bank of India (SBI). SBI conducts its separate examination for recruitment purposes. Additionally, there is a relaxation of five years for candidates belonging to the SC/ST category and three years for those belonging to the OBC category when it comes to age criteria.

A bank clerk has a variety of things to look after. Some of them are managing and assisting customers, managing financial information, cash management and more.