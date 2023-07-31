Watch | AP Police Uses Crane to Help Students Reach Exam Centre on Time During Flood

Andhra Pradesh police officials rescued a group of B-Tech students who were stranded in knee-deep floodwater in Nandigram, NTR district. The students reached out to the Nandigram police for assistance, fearing that they wouldn’t be able to reach their college for the exam centre on time.

The road to Nandigram was entirely submerged as a result of the overflowing floodwater, and the surrounding villages were also impacted. The cops in response to the students’ request set up a crane to lift them across the flooded highway and drop them safely to the examination centre. The cops made sure the students were safely escorted home after the exam. The Andhra Police released a video of this outstanding act of kindness on their official Twitter page.

“AP Police helps students to attend the exam on a crane in knee-deep flood water: The highway near #Nandigama, NTR(D) is marooned by overflowing flood water. Surrounding villages are completely drowned & road communication was cut off as knee-deep water overflowed on highway," the police department wrote in the tweet accompanying the video.

“Students requested Nandigama cops to assist them to attend semester exams. Cops risked & arranged a crane on overflowing highway to drop the students to exam center and also pick them after exam. DGP Shri K.V Rajendranath Reddy IPS, commends @VjaCityPolice for the good work done," AP police wrote in a follow-up tweet.