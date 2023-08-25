WB Governor Approaches ISRO to Help Prevent Ragging After Jadavpur University Student Death

Following the success of the Chandrayan 3 mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation or ISRO has offered support of advanced technology to prevent ragging across university campuses in West Bengal. The state governor Dr CV Ananda Bose, who is also the chancellor of the universities contacted the chairman of ISRO, S Somanath, to identify appropriate technology to prevent the menace of ragging across university campuses in the state. This comes after a first-year undergraduate student died earlier this month after allegedly being ragged and sexually harassed in a hostel of Jadavpur University.

“CV Ananda Bose, Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal and Chancellor of the universities contacted the Chairman of ISRO for identifying appropriate technology to effectively contain and eliminate the menace of ragging in the university campuses," a statement issued by Raj Bhavan said.

Advertisement

ISRO is now trying to develop an appropriate technology solution using multiple sources such as video analytics, image matching automatic target recognition, and remote sensing. JU VC has been authorised to take the matter forward.

Governor Ananda Bose has also discussed the issue of ragging and steps to prevent it with ADRIN, Hyderabad. “They are trying to develop an appropriate technology solution using multiple sources such as video analytics, image matching automatic target recognition, and remote sensing," the governor said in the statement.

A total of 13 people, including both current and former students, have been arrested in connection with the death of the undergraduate student in JU. As per reports, the student was stripped and paraded naked in the boys’ hostel for an hour before this death. Kolkata police have made 13 arrests in the case so far including both former and current students of the university.